Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 1-3 in Robertsdale

The 26th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held at the Robertsdale Arena in Robertsdale (19477 Fairground Rd.) on August 1-3. Tickets can be purchased online at jennifermoorefoundation.com. It kicks off each night at 7p.m., with free children’s activities beginning nightly at 5:30pm. Thursday Night is Hometown Heroes night, with free admission for any military or first responder with ID. For more info and tickets, visit jennifermoorefoundation.com or call 251-971-3633.

The rodeo will also feature nightly performances featuring a special Trick Rider act by Western Way Entertainment. Western Way Entertainment, owned by Shelby Mansion and Chance Danison, is renowned for its exciting acts, including trick riding, trick roping, mounted shooting and live music.

The rodeo honors the memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a talented young barrel racer and Alabama 4-H Pole Bending State Champion who tragically passed away at the age of 16 by suicide. Driven by a mission to provide guidance, empathy, and positive reinforcement to Baldwin County teens in need, the foundation strives to create a lasting legacy that reflects Jennifer’s spirit.

The rodeo features eight nightly events, including Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Bull Riding.

Pictured: The Rodeo Queen’s Court (Princess Miss Payton Patrick; Jr. Queen Miss Isabella Brown; Rodeo Queen Ms. Kelli Ann Brown) on horseback; bullriding is not a sport for the meek; trick riders Shelby Mansion and Chance Danison.