Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 4-6 in Foley

The 24th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo returns to the City of Foley Horse Arena on August 4-6. Come and watch some of the nation’s professional cowgirls and cowboys compete for prize money. Rodeo action begins nightly at 8 p.m. at the City of Foley Horse Arena with children’s activities starting at 6 p.m. Rodeo tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12 years old, and free for ages 2 and under. Ticket price includes all kids zone activities and the rodeo.

Tickets will go on sale July 11 and can be purchased in at Summerdale Western Store and Frances Holk-Jones – State Farm Agent Insurance. Tickets will also be available each night at the gate of the Rodeo. Info: PeerHelpers.org for more info!