Jennifer Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 3-5 in Robertsdale

The 25th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held at the Robertsdale Arena in Robertsdale (19477 Fairground Rd.) on August 3-5. Tickets can be purchased online at jennifermoorefoundation.com.

The rodeo honors the memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a talented young barrel racer and Alabama 4-H Pole Bending State Champion who tragically passed away at the age of 16 by suicide. Driven by a mission to provide guidance, empathy, and positive reinforcement to Baldwin County teens in need, the foundation strives to create a lasting legacy that reflects Jennifer’s spirit.

To learn more about our transformative initiatives and how you can contribute to making a difference, visit jennifermoorefoundation.com.