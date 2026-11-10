Jimmy Boone’s Chevy 210 wins Lillian Methodist Church Car Show
Jimmy Boone’s Chevy 210 wins Lillian Methodist Church Car Show
The Lillian Methodist Men’s Club recently held the 22nd Annual “Best of Decades” Car Show. The Best of Show was a 1955 Chevy 210 owned by Jimmy Boone and the Pastor’s Choice was a 1964 Chevelle SS owned by Dennis Stracener. Other winners are: Best Engine, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible, Gary and Becky Pennington; Best Interior, 1968 Ford Mustang owned by Jennifer Vanderhoof; Best Paint, 1968 Chevy Camaro, Rex Beach; Best Truck, 1974 GMC owned by Wesley Bookerl Best Mopar, 1966 Plymouth Satellite, Diana Wyant
Best GM, 1967 Chevy El Camino, John Shelters; Best Ford, 1956 Ford Thunderbird, Jim Smothersl Most Unusual, 1930 Ford Model A, Steve Hartley; Best Import, 2016 Scion GT86, Miranda Adamson; Best Pre 1940, 1932 Ford Coupe, Dean Wyant; Best 1940s; 1948 Buick Roadmaster, Laird Miller; Best 1950s, 1957 Chevy Nomad, St4ephen Kaplas; Best 1960s, 1966 Chevy II Nova, Lois Stricker; Best 1970s, 1970 Pontiac GTO, Tony Stout; Best 1980s, 1987 Ford Bronco, Jeff Langley.
Pictured: (l to r) Best of Show was a 1955 Chevy 210 owned by Jimmy Boone; Carl Vargas with his 1964 Ford Fairlane; Jeff Langley with his 1987 Ford Bronco.