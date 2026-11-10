Jimmy Boone’s Chevy 210 wins Lillian Methodist Church Car Show

The Lillian Methodist Men’s Club recently held the 22nd Annual “Best of Decades” Car Show. The Best of Show was a 1955 Chevy 210 owned by Jimmy Boone and the Pastor’s Choice was a 1964 Chevelle SS owned by Dennis Stracener. Other winners are: Best Engine, 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Convertible, Gary and Becky Pennington; Best Interior, 1968 Ford Mustang owned by Jennifer Vanderhoof; Best Paint, 1968 Chevy Camaro, Rex Beach; Best Truck, 1974 GMC owned by Wesley Bookerl Best Mopar, 1966 Plymouth Satellite, Diana Wyant

Best GM, 1967 Chevy El Camino, John Shelters; Best Ford, 1956 Ford Thunderbird, Jim Smothersl Most Unusual, 1930 Ford Model A, Steve Hartley; Best Import, 2016 Scion GT86, Miranda Adamson; Best Pre 1940, 1932 Ford Coupe, Dean Wyant; Best 1940s; 1948 Buick Roadmaster, Laird Miller; Best 1950s, 1957 Chevy Nomad, St4ephen Kaplas; Best 1960s, 1966 Chevy II Nova, Lois Stricker; Best 1970s, 1970 Pontiac GTO, Tony Stout; Best 1980s, 1987 Ford Bronco, Jeff Langley.

Pictured: (l to r) Best of Show was a 1955 Chevy 210 owned by Jimmy Boone; Carl Vargas with his 1964 Ford Fairlane; Jeff Langley with his 1987 Ford Bronco.