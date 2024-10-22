Jimmy Buffet was an avid dog lover

Jimmy Buffett was an avid animal lover and owned several dogs, among them Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax and Kody.

Just before he passed, Buffett posted a video on facebook with several shots of his Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. And Buffett includes the song “Like My Dog,” written by Harley Allen and Scotty Emerick, on Equal Strain on All Parts, an album due out next month.



“Like My Dog”

She never tells me that she’s sick of this house

She never says, “Why don’t you get off that couch?”

She don’t cost me nothing when she wants to go out

I want you to love me like my dog

She never says I need a new attitude

Her and your sister ain’t always in a feud

When I leave the seat up, she don’t think that it’s rude

I want you to love me like my dog does, baby

When I come home, want you to just go crazy

She never looks at me like she might hate me

I want you to love me like my dog

She never acts like she don’t care for my friends

She never asks me, “Where the hell have you been?”

She don’t play dead any time I walk in

I want you to love me like my dog does, honey

She never says, “I wish you made more money”

She always thinks that pull my finger’s funny

I want you to love me like my dog

She don’t get mad at me and throw a major fit

‘Cause I said her sister was a bitch

I want you to love me like my dog does, baby

When I come home, want you to just go crazy

She never looks at me like she might hate me

I want you to love me like my dog

Why won’t you love me like my dog does, baby

Pictured: Buffett and a friend during his appearance promoting the Broadway play Escape to Margaritaville on The Today Show in March of 2018.