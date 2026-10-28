Jimmy Buffett fan gathering moving to Ft. Meyers Beach

After four years of partying for a purpose here, MOTM will head back to Fla.

The Meeting of the Minds official Jimmy Buffett Fan gathering, after having just completed its fourth year on the Alabama Gulf Coast, is moving its 2027 convention to the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach.

“First and foremost, the decision to relocate Meeting of the Minds was made with one goal in mind: doing what is best for the event, our attendees, and its long-term future,’’ said Parrot Heads in Paradise President Bill Brehm.

“This was not a decision made overnight or based on personal preferences. We have carefully reviewed several years of attendee surveys, attendance trends, financial performance, and feedback from our Parrot Head community.

“The decision was driven by three important factors: what our attendees want, financial responsibility, and the long-term sustainability of Meeting of the Minds.

“As stewards of this event, we have a responsibility to make decisions that will allow Meeting of the Minds to remain financially viable, attract new attendees, and continue growing for years to come.

“Our goal is simple: We need to be where our attendees want to go, while maintaining the attendance necessary to keep Meeting of the Minds one of the premier events in Parrot Head Nation.’’

Meeting of the Mind raised funds for local and national charities during its four years in Gulf Shores. Driven by their famous “party with a purpose” philosophy, the Parrot Heads in Paradise network combined direct contributions and assisted contributions to support various non-profits totalled $65K this year.

Local beneficiaries included the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo ($3,500) South Baldwin Community Theater, (#1,500), The Christian Service Center ($1,500 plus 85 pairs of shoes and 85 toys), and a blood drive that will help save 144 lives.

Brehm said while the decision to move was in response to the desire expressed by member parrot head clubs to move the gathering back to Florida.

“We’ve listened to what our members have shared, evaluated the future of our convention, and explored opportunities to make Meeting of the Minds even better,’’ he stated in a letter to the membership.

“We know that many of you have expressed a desire to return to Key West. Believe us, we’ve explored that possibility every year.

“Unfortunately, the logistical and financial challenges make a return to Key West neither practical nor financially responsible at this time. But one thing became very clear through your feedback: Florida remains a favorite destination for our Parrot Head family,’’ Brehm stated.

“Equally important was the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the Margaritaville brand and create new experiences for our attendees,’’ he added.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Meeting of the Minds, and we believe Fort Myers Beach offers tremendous opportunities to grow our event, welcome new attendees, and continue celebrating the music, friendships, and charitable spirit that bring us together,’’ Brehm said.

“Change brings new opportunities, new adventures, and new memories. While our location may be changing, our mission remains the same: bringing Parrot Heads together to celebrate friendship, music, community, and our commitment to Party with a Purpose.’’ he added.

“New Latitude. New Attitude. Same Parrot Head Spirit.’’

More info: MOTM.rocks.