Jimmy Buffett Fans Raise $104,603 For Charity While Here For MOTM

The official Jimmy Buffett fan club, with more than 200 sanctioned clubs and over 20,000 members worldwide, returned to Gulf Shores in October for five days of music, games, and charity events that raised more than $100K for various charities. The Annual Meeting of the Minds brought Parrot Heads from around the globe to celebrate their love of music, community and giving back. The fest included performances from Gulf Coast based songwriters Wes Loper, Will Kimbrough and Brent Burns. It was the third consecutive year that MOTM attendees transformed Pleasure Island into a tropical paradise featuring music at nine different venues beginning at 9 a.m. daily. MOTM will return to Gulf Shores Oct. 21-26 next year.

Utilizing a party with a purpose philosophy, Parrot Heads always leave their event and the communities where they gather a little better than they found them. While here, they donated funds to the following: Special Operations Warrior Foundation, $2000; Bras Across the Causeway, $2000; South Baldwin Community Theater, $2000; Christian Service Center, $2000, 81 toys, 60 pairs of shoes; Foley HS Steel Drum Band, $2000; Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, $3900; Singing for a Change, $9500; PHiP Scholarship, $9935; Other PHiP donations, $4725; Skippin & Sippin, $2600; Parrot Heads do Brasway, $5000; Lone Palm Foundation, $35,543; Direct contributions total $78,603, and assisted contributions added $26,000 for a total of $104,603. “Parrot Heads live to give to their communities, Music is our soul and charity is the heart that drives us. We want to thank all the people and local town folk that have helped us have such a successful run here in Gulf Shores. We look forward to coming back,’’ said MOTM spokesperson Vincent MacQueen. More info: MOTM.rocks.