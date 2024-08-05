Jimmy Buffett inspiration for Shrimp Festival poster

Red Owen, a 72-year-old artist and U.S. Army veteran from Ragley, La., has been named the winner of the 51st Annual National Shrimp Festival poster contest. The

announcement was made today following a recent vote by the festival committee. The committee, which consists of nearly 100 volunteers who work year-round to put on the festival, asked for submissions from artists in the spring. After the submission deadline, the committee met and voted on the poster they believed best represented the hallmarks of the festival, including the beach, shrimp, art, and music. This year, Owen’s work was chosen.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years; I’ve entered many poster contests, and I’ve lost a lot more of them than I have won,” the longtime graphic and t-shirt artist said. Owen also added that this was the first time he had entered the poster contest for the Shrimp Festival.

Owen said his inspiration for the poster design was Jimmy Buffett. “It’s an idea I’ve had for a while. I’m proud of it and think it’s the best work I’ve done.”

Born and raised in the New Orleans area, Owen joked that he “wasted his youth” in the French Quarter, where he would often listen to Buffett who was a mere busker at the time. “I’ll never forget he would come down on the weekends in an old Ford,” Owen said.