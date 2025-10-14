Jimmy Buffett’s Meeting of The Minds • Oct, 22-26

By Fran Thompson

Parrot Heads in Paradise (PHIP), the official Jimmy Buffett fan organization, will host the 33rd Annual Meeting of the Minds Parrot Head Convention Oct. 22–26 at The Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach.

Co-chairs Suzanne Calhoun, Pete Ferralli, and Colleen Fuchs aptly described their event as “the ultimate Parrot Head pilgrimage, where fans from across the country – and even across the globe – phlock to Gulf Shores to party with purpose.’’

Day passes and weekend passes are still available at Motmrocks.com. On-site registration will be outside the Hangout. Day passes will be available beginning on Oct. 23 at the registration table at The Hangout.

The Wednesday party at the Hangout is free and open to the public. Thur-Sat Hangout entry is by ticket only. There is no cover for any of the music at LuLu’s and most of the other non-Hangout shows on the schedule below.

Founded in 1992, PHIP includes 25,000 passionate Parrotheads who embody the easygoing lifestyle Buffett championed through his music.

This year’s MOTM theme is “Keeping the Party Alive” and honors Buffett’s legacy with a week of music, friendship, and philanthropy.

To date, PHIP has contributed over $64 million to its causes. Last year, MOTM raised more than $37,000 for local and national charities, including the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

MOTM highlight events include:

• Local Trop Rock legend Brent Burns, Pleasure Island’s official musical ambassador, and his pals will be at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina at 1 p.m. for four consecutive day beginning on Oct. 21.

• The “official” welcome party will be at Lulu’s on Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Donny Brewer will headline and MC the event.

• Main Stage Madness at The Hangout features 12 shows that’ll shake your flip-flops off beginning Oct. 22 and the Oct. 22 show is free to enter.

• Buddy’s Backyard Bonanza and the Mermaid stage at The Hangout will be the setting for 23 shows, including the grand finale with the Tres Amigos on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

• Daily and nightly shows at Picnic Beach & The Catch will include trop rockers from Mick Fury to Mark Mulch.

• Shows at the spectacular Embassy Suites rooftop bistro are open only to VIP ticket holders.

• Two curated gems, including the SWIM Showcase, will be held at The Gulf in Orange Beach overlooking Perdido Pass.

• Lulu’s Sippin’ & Skippin’, featuring a 5K run, second line and funky rhythms is Oct. 25.

• An Oct. 23 Peter, Brendan and Jim Mayer fundraiser at the South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will support of the Parrot Head Emergency Fund.

• Parrot Heads on Brasway, a fundraiser for local breast cancer patients at the famed Flora-Bama, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. The event will feature two models from each participating club wearing what promise to be interesting bras. Plus, it’s the Flora-Bama. Music starts at noon there every day of the year.

• Will Kimbrough, who also grew up in Mobile and has over 20 co-writes with Buffett, including “Bubbles Up,” will be trading tunes with Mike Nash at the Hangout and also playing one of the 12 shows at the exclusive