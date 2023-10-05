Jimmy Hall & Wet Willie headline Gulf Shores’ signature free festival

The National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Place for the 50th edition of Gulf Shores’ signature tourist event will Oct. 12-15 at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Hours are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thurs. thru Fri., and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Concerts will run throughout the fest’s four days on stages located at each end of the grounds. Mobile’s own Wet Willie will headline a very impressisve Saturday music lineup at 8:15 p.m. on the east stage.

Wet Willie formed in Mobile in 1969 and moved together to Macon after signing with Capricorn Records two years later. Their hits include “Keep on Smilin’” and “Weekend,” and Jimmy Hall’s charisma and chops on stage are respected worldwide. Inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1998, Wet Willie also headlined the 28th Shrimp Fest in 1999. Hall is also the musical director for Hank Williams Jr., and was on stage with Bocephus at The Wharf in Orange Beach this past May as a member of Hank Williams Jr’s touring band.

As usual, this year’s lineup will offer a variety of genres, from classic rock to country to zydeco to R&B. The Voice final four contestant Kirk Jay, has also been booked, and tribute bands will play the hits of Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

For a full entertainment lineup, details on activities, and a full list of vendors, visit myshrimpfest.com. As always, admission into the festival is free.

The fest, a fundraiser for the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, depends on a hard working group of volunteers that have kept this tradition kicking since 1971