Jimmy Plays Free Show At Gulf Shores Public Beach

With help from openers Kenny Chesney and Zack Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefers (including fellow Mobilian Will Kimbrough) entertained around 35,000 fans during a free concert sponsored by BP Oil, even as oil spilled into the Gulf from the 2010 Deep Water Horizon platform from April 20 until Sept. 19. Eleven missing workers were never found despite a three-day U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) search operation and are believed to have died in the explosion that sank the oil rig and caused the spill. Tickets to the concert held in June were given to anyone willing to rent a hotel or condo on Pleasure Island at the time. But certainly, a majority of those with their feet in the sand were locals. The concert was broadcast live on CMT. Buffett changed the lyrics to “It’s all BP’s fault’’ during Margaritaville. Pictured: Jimmy Buffett performs at Gulf Shores Public Beach; a group from the Flora-Bama Lounge, including late co-owner Joe Gilchrist (left) bring a banner to show their support for Buffett during the concert.