Jimmy & The Parrots Oct. 26-28 at Sassy Bass

Get ready for three days of beach tunes and island vibes! Jimmy & The Parrots’ band will be jammin’ along with a host of other guest musicians, including Mark Sacco, Dan Plante, Mireles Duo, Jerry Diaz, and Thom Shepherd at Sassy Bass Cookout Tiki Bar in Fort Morgan Oct. 26-28 from 4-9 p.m. More info: sassybass.com. Admission is free and there will be a shuttle available at Rouse’s in Gulf Shores. This three-day island music festival promises to be a tropical getaway right in the heart of Fort Morgan. Picture festival lights, sandy toes, and the sweet sounds of summer echoing through the air. Sassy Bass Cookout Tiki Bar is pulling out all the stops with a mouthwatering menu featuring unheard-of prices. Belly up to the bar for a round of specialty drink prices and a Backyard BBQ and Boil featuring crab legs. And what’s a beachside festival without some cool libations? Sip on refreshing cocktails and indulge in ice-cold brews. Specialty beach cocktails will only be $3 and there will be beer and wine specials for just $2!