Jingle All The Slay Dec. 12 at Swift-Coles

The Swift-Coles Historic Home will present Jingle All The Slay – A Holiday Mystery on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the 1882 Tidewater Mansion built by the Swft family along the banks of the Bon Secour river. Cost is $60 per person and includes a meal and the show. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Hunt for clues throughout the house as to who killed Santa. Dress is Christmas finery, and reservations will be taken through Dec. 9. Tickets are available by calling 251-609-4578. The mansion is located at 17424 Swift Coles Ln. in Bon Secour.