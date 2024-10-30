JJ Grey & Mofro play Live at Five on Nov. 8

JJ Grey & Mofro will play a Nov. 8 Live at Five concert at the Halstead Amphitheater (450 Fairhope Ave.) on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope. The cover charge is $50, and, as the title states, concerts start at 5 p.m., with the main act scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.There is at least one food truck at every show and attendees are welcome to bring coolers and picnic food to the family-friendly event. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome. There is no seating provided. So bring blankets and/or chairs. Proceeds are earmarked for neighbors with music-based needs through the Jacob Hall Music Grant.

Rumours ATL ($30 tickets) close out this year’s series on Dec. 20.