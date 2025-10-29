Jo Billups will present ABC’s of Ecology at four local libraries

By Fran Thompson

Songwriter and children’s book author Jo Billups, a 40-year Lillian resident, will present her multi-platform ABC’s of Ecology program to children at Baldwin County public libraries in Orange Beach (Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.), Foley (Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.) and Gulf Shores (Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.) and the Southwest Branch Library (Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.) in Pensacola as part of the Frank Brown Songwriter Fest’s committment to community outreach.

Billups uses her own children’s books, self penned songs and even sign language to educate children about the issues threatening the environment today in a fun and entertaining way.

An ABC’s Of Ecology session lasts for at least 30 minutes and often longer depending on the age of the children. Also a music teacher, Billups tells feel good stories and songs to teach children to care for the planet and all living things.

“Teaching sign language as part of the class has added a whole new dimension,’’ she said. “And I’m always adding new books and new songs. Sometimes the teacher or librarian will read, and we get a number of home schooled kids. You just never know. Each class is different depending on the kids. I really enjoy that. Teaching sign language has also become a real highlight.’’

Billups also teaches an ABC’s Of Ecology class at Pensacola’s two Montessori schools and monthly classes at the Foley and Gulf Shores libraries.

She said kids often show up asking for a specific song.

“Instead of Freebird, they are yelling for Dinosaur Footprints,’’ she said. “I have so much fun with it, and the parents enjoy it, too.’’

Billups is producing a video based on the ABC’s Of Ecology with Savannah Crawford of Sugarcane Jane, and she also writes songs and performs with her husband, T-Bone Montgomery. She sometimes joins him at the Flora-Bama, where T-Bone has had a longtime Tuesday afternoon residency in the main room.

T-Bone also plays every Wednesday afternoon at Johnny B’s Front Porch in Lillian, and the two will play at least one FBISF show together at the Gulf Shores Museum (see below).