Joe Nichols St. Jude’s fundraiser June 15 in the Flora-Bama tent

Country music icon Joe Nichols will play a fundraising concert for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at the Flora-Bama Tent Stage on Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 18 and over show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and available at flora-bama.com. There is no reserved seating.

Nichols is a 21st century traditionalist – an artist who’s both timely and timeless, racking up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that honors his heroes. From his first radio smash, 2002’s “The Impossible,” to 2021’s Home Run,” Nichols has proudly done things his own way, blurring the boundaries between country music’s past and present along the way. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Fl-Al state line.