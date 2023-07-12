John Brust provided Pleasure Island music to dance to for 40 years

By Fran Thompson

“He is a gift from God that blessed us whenever or wherever we were on a dance floor or just listening to him tickling the ivories and singing those beautiful songs. Thank you is not adequate for all he gave us all these years.’’ – Gail Calma Sims

A native of Kansas (Plainville), resident of Foley, husband to Annette, father to Matt and Jeff and friend to countless others, John Brust, who passed away on June 29 at the age of 68, was also the man who constantly provided South Baldwin County dancers a soundtrack for the past 40 years.

For instance, he fronted a band that this year played their 26th consecutive New Year’s Eve party at the Fairhope Civic Center for a consortium of three local dance clubs.

It is quite possible that no musician has ever played in front of more dancers on Pleasure Island, as John was still playing four nights a week at Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge at Perdido Beach Resort when he had a seizure while playing a set there this past March.

Pat Crumby has been organizing dances – too many to count – in the area for more than 30 years. John played at just about every one of them.

“He was such a fantastic musician. Everybody loved him, and that includes lots of snowbirds,’’ Crumby said. “They will be heartbroken when they come back and find out.’’

“He remembered our song from year to year and he always greeted us with that big smile when we walked into PBR,’’ added Snowbirds Rick & Jane Losey.

John’s mother, a concert pianist, gave John lessons as well as a love for music at a young age. That never left him.

He was playing professionally in Las Vegas and then Los Angeles when he earned a place in the The New Christy Minstrels in 1978.

John would end up touring the world with the Minstrels, a band that recorded over 20 albums, won a Grammy, sold millions of records and was in constant demand for concerts and television bookings. Kenny Rogers, Gene Clark and Kim Carnes are also among the Minstrels’ 300 alums.

That John at different times played keyboards, bass guitar and electric guitar with the Kristy Minstrels is testament enough that he was a world class musician.

John made his bones locally as a member of the All-Star Band at Shirley and Wayne’s Supper Club, an iconic Orange Beach venue that was revered for its food, atmosphere, friendly staff, and the charisma of band leader Wayne Perdew (the captain), who passed away in 2015.

“They were the all-star band because Wayne considered every one of them an all-star, and he hired them one at a time,’’ said Shirley Perdew (the drill sargeant).

“Wayne loved all of his boys. But John was his main side-kick for many years. It was amazing the love Wayne and John had for each other. They are probably up there now just laughing away and playing and singing their music. I’m going to believe that anyway.’’

When Perdew hired John in 1886, the All-Star Band was the only local band able to work full-time during the off-season.

John auditioned to replace JR Owen on bass, as JR decided he was going to seek his fortune playing for Shine Powell at Sam & Shine’s, which was located about where the Gulf Shores Walgreen’s sits.

“I had already given Wayne my notice when one night John comes in to do his audition. He sings two or three phrases and was playing unbelievable bass. Wayne looks over at me and says, ‘This guy is great. You know I’m going to have to hire him immediately, right?’’’

Owen ended up losing his job a few gigs earlier than he expected, but he also started a friendship that led to many collaborations through the years.

Before finding Pleasure Island and his gig with Wayne Perdew, John was part of the band Columbia with Jerry Anderson and Jerry’s wife Katrina. The trio met when they were all in the New Kristy Minstrels in 1983.

Anderson said his favorite memory about the man he played music with for 40 years was a run of Minstrel shows that started with nine weeks at the South Hampton Princess Resort in Bermuda and continued with three weeks on a cruise ship.

It was during that run of gigs that the Andersons and John started an ensemble group within the Minstrels that eventually led to forming Columbia, a band Anderson describes as a cross between Wilson-Phillips and the Manhattan Transfer.

The Minstrels only responsibility while in Bermuda was to warm the crowd up for comedians such as Rich Little, Joan Rivers and Phillis Diller once a week. The band played mostly the same songs for a different group of top selling State-Farm insurance agents on Saturday night.

“It was a paid vacation,’’ Anderson said. “In the afternoons, we would meet for High Tea. Then John, Katrina and I would meet by the piano in the lobby to write songs and rehearse the songs we were doing as a trio within the band. Those were some of my best memories.’’

The Andersons and Brust worked hard, but Columbia never was able to garner a record deal or proper management for their three-part-harmony driven original ballads.

They recorded for Charlie Pride at Charden Studio in Dallas in 1985 an d then worked at Rich’s Department Store in Birmingham changing out displays to make enough money to record four demos.

But even with John working his connections in Nashville, where he did session work, and the Andersons doing the same in Los Angeles, Columbia was barely paying its bills playing state fairs around the country.

“They didn’t know which record bin to put us in,’’ Anderson said. “We were a little bit pop, a little country and a little bit easy listening and MOR.’’

With the band in limbo, John eventually found his way to Pleasure Island and the Shirley & Wayne’s gig. He called the Andersons and said he found the perfect place to live.

Anderson said he and Katrina arrived on Pleasure Island just as the sun poked through the clouds at Gulf Shores Public Beach during Easter weekend of 1986. John met them there and took them back to his home near Meyer Park.

Anderson began sitting in with the All-Star Band on bass and was eventually able to secure a paying gig with the band when Benny Kennerson left to tour with Crystal Gale and John seemlessly moved to keyboards.

Bryan Wheeler replaced Freddy Harris on drums in 1990, which was about the same time Jim Andrews joined the band full-time. That line-up played six nights a week, even in the winter, until Shirley & Wayne’s became The Buccaneer in the early oughts.

At least for dancers, the 1980’s Pleasure Island music scene included Cadillac Attack (Malcom Bond, Jeff Fidler, Elaine Petty and Jim Hutcheson) at Perdido Beach Resort’s Night Reef, Karianne and the Cadillacs at Nolan’s and Shine, Walter and Sometimes John at the Gulf Gate Lodge and then Sam & Shine’s.

“We all had our own fans. But Shirley & Wayne’s cornered the market for playing music where people could drink and also feel safe. It was not a bar atmosphere. It was a supper club atmosphere with entertainment,’’ Anderson said.

Anderson said he was going to carry on a tradition and sing My Way at John’s July 11 memorial. It’s a song Wayne Perdew sang every night and John began singing nightly only after Perdew passed. The song has entered Anderson’s playlist only since John’s passing.

“John was the best man at my wedding,’’ Anderson said. “He was more than a friend. He was my brother and an extension of my life, an influence and a mentor.

“To have the flexibility to play guitar, bass and keyboards and his versatility as a vocalist. There was nothing beyond him.

“I’ve never heard anyone that could accompany better than John,’’ Anderson added. “And even as baritone, he could reach the high notes. John had one of the cleanest falsetto vocals ever. He knew what was too much and what was not enough.’’

At its best, the All-Star Band was equally apt at playing bluegrass behind their leader’s fiddle, a Broadway show tune like New York – New York, a John Fogerty rocker or a George Jones ballad.

But John was even more in his element playing solo on the grand piano at Ms. Nancy’s Lobby Lounge at Perdido Beach Resort. Just like the mostly older couples that often danced around the expansive lobby’s spectacular marble floor, John melted into the PBR atmosphere.

“Losing John was like losing part of the heart of our hotel home and our family,’’ said Penny Groux, PBR Director of Corporate Affairs.

Often John’s wife Annette, who he met when both worked at Shirley & Wayne’s, was taking drink orders just a few feet away from his piano. It may have been his perfect gig.

“I always enjoyed his beautiful voice and friendly smile at the piano. He never met a stranger,’’ wrote Donna Stump.

“He was always a bright spot in my night anytime he was playing at PBR and also played my wife and my first dance at PBR,’’ added Wyatt Shows.

Brent Burns truly was living the life Jimmy Buffett only writes about in the 1980’s. Pleasure Isle’s official music ambassador, Burns said he was an immediate fan and especially appreciated John’s solo work at Perdido Beach Resort.

“John was such a good musician and such a good guy too. A consumate pro and a great entertainer. Always a smile on his face for the crowd,’’ Burns said.

“It’s not easy to make a living your whole life in the music business. To do so is an accomplishment and I tip my hat to John for that,’’ Burns added. “He played for all of those dance clubs. He was always well dressed. He played the right kind of music and he knew how to shmooze with the best of them. I’m just big fan of his.’’

In addition to attracting dancers to PBR, John would put together shows for the Azalea Ballroom Dance Club, the Moonlight Chase Dance Society, the Stags Dance Club Ball and the Cotillion Society Ball.

“John was admired and loved who all knew him, especially the dancers who always knew that John would maintain the tempo and play ballroom music that we loved,’’ wrote Nancy Emery.

Owen said he and John put their first band together the year the Shrimp Fest added its East Stage over by the Pink Pony. They have played numerous dances together in the 30-plus years that have passed since then.

“John was a star for all those ballroom dance clubs. And he would laugh at the end of every song. That was just his thing, I guess,’’ Owen said.

“This is a great loss,’’ he added. “I had much respect for the man. I have been in this town a long time and I’ve done well. I’ve played a lot of places. But I always thought John was above me in the pecking order of musicians.’’

Like Annette and John, Terri and Patrick Kaiser met and married while working at Shirley & Wayne’s. The two couples often sat down to solve all of the world’s problems over cocktails after closing time at the supper club.

Patrick Kaiser said it was going well until Shirley & Wayne’s closed. So blame him and John if the world’s problems have gone unsolved since then. But the deep friendship between the two couples continued.

Shirley Perdew said that towards the end of Wayne’s life, John sat beside his bed and played music with him one more time, revealing a symbiotic connection that was evident every time they played together.

That’s what music does at its core. It connects people. U-2 and Taylor Swift connect with the world. But John Brust – maybe more than anybody else – was a conduit for that connection right here in South Baldwin County.

For 40 years, John used his musical gift to help people make the joyous memories that define their lives. He did it with class, style and grace. And he was always open for requests. He wanted to play what you wanted to hear. He wanted you to be happy. He was an entertainer.