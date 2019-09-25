John Hart close out Sunset Series at Gulf Place on Sept. 26

Florida-based artist John Hart will wrap up The City of Gulf Shores 2019 Sunset Series at Gulf Place Town Green and Public Beach on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

John spent a few years touring the East Coast with the prominent Sauce Boss. The warm, rich tones of John’s classical guitar playing approach brings an exciting and fresh presence to his live show, while his unique weaving of finger picking and blues influence brings a flavor to the sound like no other. Revered as a young man beyond his time, John’s influences come from a mix of blues legends such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King and Albert Collins, to rock legends Jimi Hendrix and Duane Allman to modern monsters such as Derek Trucks and John Mayer. His latest record, “Frisson”, shines an entirely new light on the depths of his creativity and his reach.

For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov/sunsetseries.