Johnny’s Lakeside Resort has new owners

A Pensacola based real estate investment company, Climb Capital, has purchased Johnny’s Lakeside RV Resort, a 194-site resort style RV park located on Hwy. 59 in Foley. Climb Capital plans to make significant improvements to the property, which already includes a high-end amenity package including a lazy river with a water slide, a clubhouse, snack shack, playground and fishing lake. The new owners also plan to offer additional community events for guests. A grand opening event with activities for the entire family will be held on July 29. More info: johnnyslakesiderv.com.