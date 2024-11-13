Johnson Beach Discovery Trail will be back open in April

Work has started on the Gulf Islands National Seashore project to completely rebuild the half-mile wood boardwalk associated with the accessible Perdido Key Discovery Trail at Johnson Beach on Perdido Key. The project is expected to be completed in April 2025. Until then, the Perdido kayak launch parking lot will be closed for staging. The trail, closed since 2020 as a result of Hurricane Sally, will be built in the existing footprint.

The popular Discovery Trail loop includes a salt marsh, wooded wetland, and sand dunes. From herons to woodpeckers, raccoons to otters, and frogs to snakes, these barrier island habitats attract a diversity of birds, small mammals, and reptiles.