Johnson Beach Rd. is finally back open past pavilion

Although permanent repairs won’t begin until after Labor Day, traffic is finally flowing east past the beach pavilion on Johnson Beach Rd., significantly increasing capacity at the pride of Gulf Islands National Seashore.

Johnson Beach Rd. beyond the main parking lot and all parking areas east of the pavilion have been closed since September’s Hurricane Sally.

Signs will identify allowable parking areas on both side of road between boardwalks H, I, and J, and vehicles required to have all four tires parked in the sand or to the right of the white road line.

There will be enforcement of prohibited roadside parking and versized vehicles, to include RVs and vehicles towing trailers, are not allowed to ensure a maximum amount of available parking, according to a Gulf Islands press release. More info nps.gov or facebook.

Once parking is filled to maximum capacity, each parking area will be closed to entry. Additionally, vehicles will not be permitted to line up at the parking lot entrance or the entrance road from Perdido Key Dr. to wait for parking to become available.

The current hours for Perdido Key Area/Johnson Beach are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Created in 1971, the national seashore stretches 160 miles along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico in Florida and Mississippi, and includes barrier islands, maritime forests, historic forts, bayous, and marine habitat.

Pictured: Johnson Beach Rd. east of the pavilion is back open to vehicular traffic; Road crew clearing sand from Hurricane Sally on Johnson Beach Rd. on October 14, 2020.