Johnson Beach Volunteer Workday Nov. 15

Escambia County will host a volunteer workday Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to remove weeds and debris along the recently planted restoration corridor on Johnson Beach Road. Volunteers of all ages are welcome, but children under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present for the entire event. Long sleeves and pants are recommended due to thorns and sand spurs in the work area. Sign up in advance on eventbrite.com. The group will meet at the entrance to Heron’s Court near the entrance to Johnson Beach. More info: smpitts@myescambia.com, 850-595-3460 or MyEscambia. com/pkhcp.