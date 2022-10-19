Join TOI members for Oct. 28 Halloween Costume Party

Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe will celebrate its 9th Annual Halloween Costume Party on Friday, October 28 from 7-11 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Join the party if you dare for a howling good time. Dance, scream and shout to the music of the Groovinators. There will be a light buffet and it is BYOB (Bring your own Witches Brew) if you wish. There will be lots of prizes, so don’t be caught without your favorite costume. Must be 21 or older to attend. Advance tickets are available at Frank & Co. Fine Jewelry on Canal Road for only $35 or $40 at the door.

Pictured: Participants in last year’s costume contest.