Join TOI members Oct. 27 for annual Halloween Costume Party

For the best Adult Halloween Party on the island, come join Treasures of the Isle for its 11th Annual Halloween Costume Party on Friday Oct 27 at the Orange Beach Event Center . The festivities are from 7 – 11 p.m. There will be music by the Groovenators, ghostly decorations everywhere, a light buffet(BYOB) , cash prizes for costumes, drawing for baskets, door prizes. Tickets are available from members, at the Emporium in Orange Beach, Tacky Jacks Gift Shop in Gulf Shores or at the door for only $35. Must be 21 or older to attend.