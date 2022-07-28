Jordan’s Way fundraiser a success; Hound Dog Fest up next

Tickets are currently on sale at baldwinhumane.org for the 5th Annual Hound Dog Music Fest, a benefit for the Baldwin Humane Society on Saturday, October 8 from 4-8 p.m. at The Venue at Hidden Lake on County Rd. 8 in Silverhill. Participating bands include The Leavin Brothers, Them Again, The Ayers Brothers and White Lang. Food trucks will be on site a the BYOB event.

The Baldwin Humane Society is a no-kill adoption agency. Established in 1979, we were the first animal advocacy group in Baldwin County. With community support, they rescue, rehabilitate, and find homes for hundreds of abused, abandoned and neglected pets annually. For more info, call 251-928-4585.

“All (fest) proceeds going to helping our animals,’’ said said BCHS Director Abby Pruet. “Come enjoy some awesome live music at a beautiful venue. Bring your friends and family for what is sure to be a good time.’’

Pictured: The Jordan’s Way Tour team was at BCHS on June 10 to help raise $24,000 during a streamed fundraiser on the shelter’s facebook page. The Fairhope stop was part of a mission to visit shelters in all 48 of the continental United States helping them to raise money through Facebook Live feeds where shelter employees, volunteers, and animal control officers participate in activities like pies to the face, dunk tanks, and joining doggie friends in cages until fundraising goals are met.