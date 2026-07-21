Joseph & Amazing Technicolor Raincoat opens July 24 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theater will present Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Raincoat for six shows beginning July 24 at the Gulf Shores theater.

Shows are scheduled July 24-26 & July 32, Aug. 1-2, with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.

Logan Lane and Meg Beaman are directing the biblical story known for its diverse musical styles, vibrant costumes, and iconic songs like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door”. The musical director is Greg Engell and the choreographer is Ashley Campbell.

Originally written in 1968 as a children’s oratorio, it evolved into a full-length, family-friendly stage show that has achieved worldwide popularity.

“We are honored to present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to close out our historic 54th Season,’ said SBCT President Steve Henry.

Henry, who is one of the 30 plus actors in the play, filed this interesting back story about it:

“Imagine that you and your buddy are college students in England in 1969 and your assignment is to write a musical for your theatre class.

“Okay, now imagine that this musical will be the first of so many famous and earth-shaking musicals that one day both of you would be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, that between the two of you, you would compose the longest-running musical in Broadway history (The Phantom of the Opera), and that your prolific resumes would include all-time classics including Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express, Evita, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

“And to think it all began back in that dorm room in Oxford, England in 1969 when Andrew Lloyd-Webber composed the music and Tim Rice wrote the lyrics for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

“Wow! And now you get to experience Joseph in person for yourself on our little stage here in Gulf Shores.’’