Josesph & Amazing Technicolor Raincoat opens July 24 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theater will present Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Raincoat for six shows beginning July 24 at the Gulf Shores theater.

Shows are scheduled July 24-26 & July 32, Aug. 1-2, with the Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at sbct.biz ($15 for students and $23 for adults). South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251-968-6721.

Logan Lane and Meg Beaman are directing the biblical story known for its diverse musical styles, vibrant costumes, and iconic songs like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door”. Originally written in 1968 as a children’s oratorio, it evolved into a full-length, family-friendly stage show that has achieved worldwide popularity.