July 16 Little Lagoon Preservation Society meeting will discuss monitoring advances

The Little Lagoon Preservation Society welcomes all to its quarterly meeting on Thursday July 16 at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Nigel Temple and PHD Student Ian Adkins from the University of South Alabama. They will discuss their efforts to model the flow in and out of Little Lagoon and the water quality using self-contained transmitter probes.

Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments and conversation. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a Q&A. Support the cause by becoming a member and volunteering for an upcoming projects. More info: (678) 296-2393 or Jeff.Brooks@remax.net.