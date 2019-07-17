July 19-20 Luke Bryan Tickets still available

Tickets are still available for both the July 19 anhd July 20 Luke Bryan concerts at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Cole Swindell opens for Bryan ast 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Wharf Amphitheater Box Office or through Ticketmaster. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. ‘til 10 p.m. on concert days.

Bryan’s album, Kill the Lights, produced a record-breaking six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In late 2017, Bryan released his fourth album to top the Billboard Top 200, What Makes You Country, before debuting as a judge for a revived American Idol early the following year.

Other Wharf Amphitheater shows: 8/17 – Little Big Town, 8pm; 8/20 – Pentatonix with Rachel Platten, 7:30pm; 8/22 – Brad Paisley, 7pm; 8/31 – Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb. Marcus King Band, 7pm. SOLD OUT; 9/28 – Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7pm.