July 2 Wharf party includes fireworks, drone show & kids stuff

The City of Orange Beach has teamed up with The Wharf to provide a spectacular fireworks display and drone show on Thursday, July 2 as part of the America250Alabama initiative.

Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. and the drone show starts at 9:15 p.m. The Independence Day Street Party will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and include a bubble truck, bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course, camel and pony rides, face painting, and other activities – some with fees. The SPECTRA Laser Light Experience will follow the drone show. There is always plenty of free parking available and The Wharf’s ever emerging restaurant scene presents a plethora of dining options. Info: Wharfal.com.