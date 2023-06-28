July 3 Wharf party includes fireworks

The Independence Day Street Party presented by Beachball Properties at The Wharf in Orange Beach will be held on July 3 from 5-9 p.m. Kids activities on Main Street start at 5 p.m. and the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience at 9 p.m. will end with a fireworks show.

There will be family friendly activities in the Entertainment District including a bubble truck, bounce houses, mechanical shark, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), Pirate Revenge ride, rock wall, stilt walker, Reptile Bus, DJ Matt spinning dancing tunes, special appearances by Lady Liberty and Uncle Sam.