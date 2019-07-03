July 4 BBQ & music at Fairhope Legion

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will serve BBQ and open up the beach for a fireworks party during its annual July 4 celebration. Legion chefs will begin serving BBQ plates of pork and chicken with all the fixins’ at 10:30 a.m. and continue until the food runs out. And it always does. Pulled pork or half a chicken BBQ plate tickets are $12.

Refreshments will be available Gravity Brakes will play on the Legion Beach stage from 11 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. And Redfiled will play from 4-8 p.m. Other beach activities include horseshoes, swimming, volleyball and fishing from the Legion pier. The Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a bake sale and a fire bit raffle will raise funds to remodel the Tiki Bar deck. The public is always welcome at the Legion, located in a historic building on the Mobile Bay bluffs at 700 S. Mobile St. Bring chairs, sunscreen and bug spray, but no coolers please. For more info, call 251-928-9132.