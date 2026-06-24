July 4 fireworks, Freedom Run & bikini contest at Flora-Bama

Flora-Bama’s July 4 Independence Day festivities include fireworks at 9 p.m. from the ‘Bama Beach, the Freedom 4-Mile Run & One Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. and the Ms. Firecracker Bikini Contest at 3 p.m. at the world famous Lounge on the Line.

The 6th Annual Freedom Run registration includes a race shirt (guaranteed to the first 400 registrants), patriotic swag, and food & drink at a post-race party and awards ceremony. Register at at freedom.itsyourrace.com. Packet pickup is available from 4-6 p.m. July 3 at the Flora-Bama or from 6-7:30 a.m. on race day for the rain or shine event.

Break out your best red, white and blue attire and scream “God Bless America.’ Land That I love” so loud that Kate Smith will hear it up in heaven.