July 4 Fireworks in Robertsdale

Independence Day Fireworks hosted by the City of Robertsdale will start at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Garrett Park, located at 18080 Pennsylvania St. (251-947-8900).

Robertsdale officials will also dedicate the renovated Honeybee Park on Independence Day, July 4 at 4 p.m. An ice cream social in the new park pavilion will follow.