July 4 fireworks, July 6 Freedom Run, bikini contest at ‘Bama

Flora-Bama’s Independence Weekend festivities include fireworks at 9 p.m. from the Flora-Bama Beach and the Flora-Bama Freedom 4-Mile Run & One Mile Fun Run and Ms. Firecracker Bikini Contest on Saturday, July 6. The Freedom Run starts at 8 a.m. and the bikini contest at 3 p.m. at the famed honky tonk on the state line.

Registration includes a race shirt, a finisher’s medal and food & drink tickets to be redeemed post-race. Pre-registration is $35 for the 4-miler $25 for the fun fun and available at florabama.com. Packet pickup is available from 4-6 p.m. June 30 at the Flora-Bama or from 6-7:30 a.m. on race day. A portion of the registration fees will go to Ahero, whose mission is to aid veterans across the country by providing recourses to assist with PTSD and suicide prevention through outdoor events and social activities.

The top three contestants from from the Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest are eligable to compete in the Labor Day Weekend Bikini Contest Finale for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize. Finalists from the Memorial Day weekend and Mullet Toss contests will also be in the final. Sign-ups will begin at noon in the Flora-Bama tent.

Food options at the Flora-Bama and its two restaurants accross the street (Flora-Bama Yacht Club & Ole River Oyster Bar) on Ole River range from burgers to oysters and BBQ to fish tacos.

The Flora-Bama is, of course, located directly on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. More info: florabama.com.

Pictured: July 4 weekend at the Bama.