July 4 fireworks, music at Battleship Memorial Park

The City of Mobile will host a July 4 celebration at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park that includes live music, games, activities, face painting, and a spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. DJ Geaux will be spinning tunes all day. The Six Piece Suits perform at 6:30 p.m., and the Kazzettes play at 7:45 p.m.

Admission is free, but parking will cost $10 per car and $30 per RV (cash only). No parking will be allowed after 8:15 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Coolers are allowed, but glass containers, grills and alcohol are not.

The fireworks will originate from a barge located behind the Battleship. No personal water craft will be allowed within 750 ft. of the barge.

For more info, call 251-208-1550 or email MPRDEvents@cityofmobile.org