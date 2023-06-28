July 4 fireworks & music at Mobile’s Battleship Park

The City of Mobile will celebrate the July 4th celebration with a 9 p.m. fireworks display at Battleship Park and a Mobile Pops concert beginning at 7 p.m. Battleship Park opens at 8 a.m. Field Parking will open at 4 p.m. Concession and restroom facilities will be available. No grills or alcoholic beverages are allowed.

No one will be allowed to stop on the Causeway or Bayway to view the show, which will originate from a barge located behind the Battleship. No personal water craft will be allowed within 750 ft. of the barge. All rules will be strictly enforced.

For more information, contact The Office of Special Events at 251-208-1550.