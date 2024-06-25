July 4 fireworks safety tips

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable; Keep fireworks in a closed box and use them one at a time; Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary; Light the firework at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back; Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks; Never return to a firework once it has been lit; Don’t put fireworks in pockets and never throw them.

– Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

– Never use paraffin or