July 4 Fireworks scheduled in Robertsdale’s Garrett Park

The coronavirus pandemic will not prevent the City of Robertsdale from hosting its annual Independence Day Fireworks on Saturday, July 4 at Garrett Park, hosted by thewill start at 9 p.m. on July 4 at Garrett Park, located at 18080 Pennsylvania St. (More info: 251-947-8900).

Patrons are asked to follow social distancing measures for the fireworks and the ice cream social and dedication of the Honeybee Park Pavilion at 4 p.m.