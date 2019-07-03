July 4 fireworks shoot from GSP Fishing Pier

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing Pier.

Fireworks will be shot from the southern end of the 1500 foot fishing pier, leaving Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores Public Beach and surrounding areas as ideal locations for spectators.

The timeline of public access to the Gulf State Park Pier on Thursday, July 4, is as follows: – 6:00 a.m.: The Gulf State Park Pier will close to the public for firework setup. – 12:00 p.m.: The pier will reopen to the general to a point beyond the bath house, maintaining a distance from the fireworks setup. – 6:00 p.m.: The Fire Marshal will close the pier for the fireworks show. For more info, call 251-968-1174 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.