July 4 fireworks slated in downtown Pensacola

The Sertoma Club 4th of July Celebration in Pensacola will include the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast over Pensacola Bay at 9 p.m. There will be free activities throughout the day, from 11 a.m .until 6 p.m. in Seville Square.

There will also be a variety of vendors, and live entertainment adjacent to Wahoo Stadium Bayfront stage from the Not Quite Fab at 4:30. and Still Standing (A Tribute to Elton John) from 6:30pm to fireworks. Most food vendors will stay open until 9 pm.

A Hot Dog Eating Contest begins promptly at noon, and the Sparks & Stars performance from the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra at the Hunter Amphitheater in Vince Whibbs Community Maritime Park at 7:30 pm.

The festivities will culminate with an amazing fireworks show over Pensacola Bay at 9 pm, perfectly synchronized with music broadcast on CatCountry 98.7.