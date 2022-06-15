July 4 fireworks start at 9 p.m. in Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators.

The timeline of July 4 public access to the Gulf State Park Pier is as follows: 7 a.m. – The Gulf State Park Pier will close to the public for firework setup.; 12 p.m. – The pier will reopen to the public 100 feet north of the firework launch site; 8:30 p.m. – The Fire Marshal will close the pier and on-site restaurant.

The pier reopens to the public at 6 a.m. on July 5. For information related to the schedule of operations for the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, call (251) 967-3474.

As a reminder, discharging fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores is prohibited without a permit. Contact the Gulf Shores Fire Marshal at (251) 968-4292 for more information on fireworks permits. For more information about the City of Gulf Shores’ Fourth of July fireworks, contact the Special Events Division at (251) 968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.