July 4 fireworks will blast from GSP Pier in Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with two days of festivities that will conclude with a stunning fireworks display at 9 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Pier.

This year’s event holds special significance as communities across the nation commemorate the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Spectators are encouraged to gather at Gulf State Park and the eastern area of Gulf Shores Public Beach for the best viewing experience. Those planning to view the fireworks from Gulf State Park are encouraged to utilize the parking areas at Lake Shelby and the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. The timeline of public access to the Gulf State More info: (251) 968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/Special Events.