July 4 in Lillian includes flag raising ceremony

July 4 events at the Lillian Community Club begin at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults. Other events during the day include music by Big Jake in the hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon of Surprises, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club is located at 34148 Widell Ave. For more information call 251-962-3366.