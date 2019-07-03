July 4 Shark Run at ‘Bama

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Oyster Bar will host The Shark Adventure Run, which includes a 4.5 mile road & beach race and one mile beach fun run, on Thursday, July 4 beginning at 7 a.m. sharp. The event also includes a four mile road race & competitive walk. And a 7:15 a.m. one mile fun run. The race starts and finishes directly on the Gulf at the FL-AL state line. The Shark Run winners will be awarded from those finishing the race without losing their tags to sharks along the course.