July 4 Symphony Sparks & Stars in downtown Pensacola

Symphony Sparks & Stars is the title of the downtown Pensacola July 4 celebration at Community Maritime Park (301 W. Main St.) from 6-9 p.m. A family-friendly free concert from the Pensacola Symphony concert at the Hunter Amphitheater behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and includes the United States Marine Corps’ presentation of colors, followed by the national anthem and a Navy jet flyover. Local food trucks will be serving up fantastic eats in Bartram Park from 4-9 p.m.

The Pensacola Symphony’s patriotic performance will include the battle hymns for each branch of military service to recognize those who have served the country. Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets as the orchestra performs patriotic tunes leading up to the Sertoma Fireworks display at 9 p.m. Bring a radio and tune to Cat Country 98.7 for special 4th of July music to accompany the fireworks!