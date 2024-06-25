July 4 Symphony Sparks & Stars in downtown Pensacola

This year’s grand fireworks display over the Downtown Pensacola Bayfront will be an unforgettable celebration for residents and visitors. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. and feature a dazzling array of colors, expertly choreographed pyrotechnics, and special effects synchronized to music from CatCountry 98.7. Designed by renowned pyrotechnicians from PYRO Shows, this event will surpass all expectations.

Pensacola residents and visitors are invited to bring picnic blankets, chairs, and radios to secure the best spots along Bayfront Parkway. The festivities begin with the free Symphony Sparks & Stars concert (above) by the Pensacola Symphony at the amphitheater behind the Wahoos stadium at 7:30 p.m. Local food trucks will be available at Veterans Memorial Park and Bartram Park from 4 – 9 p.m.

The show can be viewed along Bayfront Parkway from the Veterans Memorial Park to Bartram Park. More info: pensacolafireworks.com.