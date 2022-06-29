July 4 Symphony Sparks & Stars in downtown Pensacola

Symphony Sparks & Stars is the title of the downtown Pensacola July 4 celebration at Community Maritime Park (301 W. Main St.) from 6-9 p.m. A family-friendly concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the United States Marine Corps’ presentation of colors, followed by the national anthem and the United States Navy jets flying over Pensacola Bay.

The Pensacola Symphony will then launch into a patriotic performance, which includes the battle hymns for each branch of military service to recognize those who have served the country. Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets as the orchestra performs patriotic tunes leading up to the Sertoma Fireworks display at 9 p.m. Bring a radio and tune to Cat Country 98.7 for the special 4th of July music to accompany the fireworks!