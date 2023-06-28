July 7-8 Bon Secour yard sale for Missions

Morgan’s Chapel, located at 6325 County Rd 10 in Bon Secour (across from Swift School) will host a yard sale to benefit a mission project on Friday, July 7 from 8 to 5 and Saturday, July 8 from 8 ‘til noon. This is no ordinary yard sale: No clothing, but lots of collectibles, home goods, jewelry, some bikes and more. The yard sale will be held inside the Enfinger Center.

So come check out a lot of good stuff whether there is good or bad weather and help support a good cause.