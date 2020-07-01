June 8-11 Blue Angels Air Show cancelled

The 2020 Pensacola Beach Blue Angels Air Show, which was set to include Perdido Key and Orange Beach in its flight path,has been canceled. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels team informed the Santa Rosa Island Authority of their decision to cancel performancestoriginally scheduled for July 8-11 today.

In a statement from the Blue Angels: “After much discussion and consideration regarding the current rise in COVID cases in our hometown, we have come to the conclusion that canceling our flights during the Pensacola Beach Air Show is the only way we can ensure the safety of our community we love so much.

Each year we look forward to the opportunity to fly for our friends, family and neighbors here in Pensacola. This was not an easy decision to make. Unfortunately, we are navigating very uncertain and unpredictable times. We felt this was the necessary decision to make in effort to keep our community safe.”

The SRIA looks forward to hosting this popular annual air show event again next year on July 9-10, 2021.